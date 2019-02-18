A single vehicle accident in Sanilac County Monday morning sent one person to the hospital.
About 9:30 a.m. Sanilac County Sheriff deputies responded to the rollover accident on Shephard Road near Burnsline Road in Maple Valley Township.
The driver, William Paret III, age 34, of Clinton Township was northbound on Shephard Road when he lost control of the vehicle.
According to deputies, the vehicle went into the ditch on the east side of the road, causing it to rollover several times.
A male passenger, Dib Koussa, age 28, of Mt. Clemens was treated at the scene, but later went to Marlette Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.