One woman is dead, and another is in critical condition after a rollover accident in Isabella County.
Deputies were sent to Fremont Road, west of Crawford Road in Lincoln Township, for the accident at about 8:34 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old woman from Eastpointe who was ejected from the vehicle and was conscious but in critical condition.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, a 22-year-old woman from Dearborn, was trapped inside the vehicle.
Crews from Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department were able to remove the doors and get the driver out of the vehicle, who was in critical condition with multiple injuries.
The driver was airlifted to Grand Rapids where she died a short time after, the sheriff’s office said.
The passenger was taken by ambulance to McLaren and airlifted to Midland where she remains in critical condition.
Investigators believe the accident happened as the two were cresting a hill on a dirt road and lost control of the vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle slid sideways and then either rolled onto its side or was partially airborne and then struck a power pole.
The accident broke a power pole and brought a power line down onto the scene.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the accident.
