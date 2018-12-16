Michigan State Police and the Zilwaukee Fire Department responded to a rollover injury accident.
It happened on northbound I-75 near exit 155 in Saginaw County at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16
Initial reports say those involved have minor injuries.
The entry ramp to I-675 was briefly closed down due to the accident.
