A Wisconsin woman and three kids were involved in a rollover crash in Clare County leaving one of the kids trapped inside.
On Monday, Aug. 19 Clare County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a one-vehicle rollover accident of NB US-127 North of Long Lake Rd. in Frost Twp.
Responding deputies said as they were on their way to the scene, they were advised that a small child was trapped inside the vehicle.
Officials said as they arrived on the scene, several concerned drivers were able to pull the child from the vehicle.
Amanda Herb, 29 of Dunbar, Wisconsin, was driving the vehicle along with three other children.
Officials said they were traveling NB on US-127 when the vehicle drifted into the median then back across the roadway to the right side causing it to roll several times and end in a ditch.
The driver and the three children were transported to the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of minor injuries, according to officials.
The children were later released but the driver was held overnight for treatment of a more serious injury.
Officials said the children were all in appropriate car seats and the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the accident.
