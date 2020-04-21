Two people were trapped inside a vehicle after a crash caused the vehicle to roll over.
Saginaw City Police and Fire are currently at the scene of the crash.
The crash is located at the corner of State St. and Carolina St. in Saginaw.
The two people inside the car were conscious when fire-fighters pulled them out. They were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and treated for any injuries.
TV5 has a crew at the scene and we are working to learn more.
We will update you with more information as it becomes available.
