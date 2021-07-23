A rollover crash in Sanilac County injured two people from Bad Axe.
Sanilac County 911 received a call about the crash on Germania Road near Shabbona Road in Evergreen Township on Thursday, July 22 at 11:55 p.m.
Deputies from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the scene along with Argyle Fire and Rescue, MMR, and Sanilac EMS.
A 2003 Buick Rendezvous was southbound on Germania Road when, according to the initial investigation, the driver fell asleep at the wheel, the vehicle crossed over the center line, and entered the east ditch.
The vehicle then struck an intersecting ditch and culvert, then overturned multiple times, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Bad Axe, was taken to Covenant by ambulance. Her passenger, a 29-year-old man from Bad Axe, was taken to Hills and Dales by ambulance.
While the investigation continues, the names of the victims are not being released at this time.
