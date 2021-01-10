Seven teenagers and young adults were injured in a rollover crash in Otsego County.
Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police Troopers were dispatched to a crash on Old M-27.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was driven by a 17-year-old girl southbound near N. Otsego Lake Drive when the truck left the road.
The vehicle hit an embankment, became airborne and hit a second embankment before rolling over, troopers said..
Seven people were inside the vehicle, ranging from 17 to 19-years-old.
Two people had serious injuries and were transported to St. Mary’s Ascension in Saginaw. The five other people were treated nearby for minor injuries.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.
