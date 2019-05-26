Police are investigating an ORV rollover crash that took a man’s life in West Michigan.
State troopers were sent to the crash in a field on Hayes Road, north of Charles Road, at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.
From the investigation troopers learned a Honda ORV, driven by a 45-year-old man from Muir, rolled over and ejected two occupants.
Michigan State Police said the ORV came to rest on the chest of the front seat passenger, a 44-year-old man from Ionia.
The 44-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma center in Grand Rapids where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Police said a female passenger was taken to a hospital in Ionia by a personal vehicle for treatment.
The 45-year-old driver was arrested and lodged in the Ionia County Jail for operating an ORV while intoxicated causing death.
Michigan State Police were assisted by the Ronald Township Fire Department, Life Ambulance, Air Care, Reed and Hoppes Towing, and Ionia County Central Dispatch.
