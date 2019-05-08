A rollover crash has been reported in Hemlock.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch said the crash happened near 713 N. Hemlock Rd. in Hemlock.
It was paged out at about 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.
The crash scene is just north of Hemlock High School.
Drivers in the area are advised to use caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.