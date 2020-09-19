Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement, effective immediately, as the Detroit Tigers manager.
He is leaving after three seasons as the manager and a 16-year Major League managerial career.
At 62-years-old, he is ending his managerial career with 1,200 wins, ranking him 46th in MLB history.
“First off, I’d like to congratulate Gardy for having one of the best managerial careers in baseball history,” said Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Al Avila. “His leadership and hard work over three seasons with our ballclub has helped move us towards our goal of bringing winning baseball back to Detroit. His positive impact on our young players will be felt for years to come.”
Gardenhire was the 38th manager in Tigers history and finished his tenure in Detroit with a 132-241 record.
He has managed 2,480 games in his career, which is the 35th-highest
total in MLB history, while his 1,200 career wins ranks 46th in big league history.
Before spending three years in Detroit, Gardenhire the manager for the Minnesota Twins for 13 seasons.
“On behalf of all of us with the Detroit Tigers, congratulations to Ron Gardenhire on a tremendous managerial career,” said Detroit Tigers Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Ilitch. “One of the best baseball men around, we’re fortunate to have had Gardy lead our team for the past three seasons, and during this rebuilding period. He has done a great job in shaping the future successes I know our organization will see.”
