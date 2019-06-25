A Mid-Michigan healthcare system will soon be getting potentially life-saving equipment, thanks to Ronald McDonald House charities.
Several local McDonald’s owners pitched in as well to present the Covenant Kids fund with grants to buy new heart monitors for young patients.
“That little piece of equipment saved my child’s life,” said Trina Huffman.
Healthcare professionals at Covenant in Saginaw say the monitors are a huge impact on the health and well-being of newborns.
Huffman said her baby boy Cameron was born prematurely at 26 weeks. He only weighed two pounds at birth. She is thankful Covenant had the crucial piece of equipment.
“That monitor monitored blood pressure. It told us when he was having distress with breathing. So it is a great piece of equipment,” Huffman said.
Officials say the monitor, which costs about $66,000 for about six units, can monitor things like oxygen levels and blood levels.
The equipment, as well as other medical devices and programs dedicated to kids at Covenant, would not be possible if not for donations.
On Tuesday, June 25, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Outstate Michigan - and local McDonald owners and operators, as well as Frankenmuth Auto Fest – presented checks to the Covenant Healthcare Foundation totaling more than $60,000.
“Anything that’s related to helping children goes to our board. They approve the grant and here we are today,” said Lisa Dion, with Ronald McDonald Charities.
Thanks to the Ronald McDonald House Charities and other organizations, Cameron is an active and healthy 21-month-old.
Huffman said she is thankful to them and the caring staff at Covenant.
“Thank you so much,” she said.
