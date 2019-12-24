Holiday dinners might be on hold for some Detroit area families.
A grocery store in the city burned and its roof appears to have collapsed Tuesday.
From the air, clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the store.
Officials say the store was evacuated and there are no injuries reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.