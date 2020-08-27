The roof over the auditorium at the historic Vista Theater in Negaunee has collapsed.
It happened yesterday at the theater in the Upper Peninsula.
Officials are in the process of assessing the damage, and what steps need to be taken to protect the building from further damage. They plan to update the public soon about what steps will be taken moving forward.
Preliminary speculation is that the building can be saved, according to a post on social media, and officials say that is their intent.
The building hosts musicals, plays, special moving screenings, cultural events, and more.
