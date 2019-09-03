A Mid-Michigan jail baptizes an inmate for the first time.
Forgotten Man Ministries performed their first inmate baptism in the Roscommon County Jail.
Senior Chaplain Bill Thompson performed the baptism.
Thompson spearheaded the effort to begin a process for inmates to pursue baptism during incarceration.
Deputies in Roscommon thanked Forgotten Man Ministries on a Facebook post for all the important work they do with the inmates of Roscommon County.
