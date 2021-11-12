A 64-year-old Saint Helen man has been arraigned in court for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after threatening her with a knife, according to the Michigan State Police.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, a trooper from MSP was dispatched to an address on W. School Road in Lake Township for an assault that had taken place.
Upon arrival, the victim alleged she was sexually assaulted by William Edgar Broadnax from Saint Helen after he threatened her with a knife, police said. The victim said she knew Broadnax.
After fleeing the scene, Broadnax was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail, according to police.
He was arraigned on Nov. 10 in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on one count of using a weapon while committing first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit penetration, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of domestic violence – third offense, and habitual offender - fourth notice.
He is being held without bond in the Roscommon County Jail. His next scheduled court appearance is on Dec. 1.
