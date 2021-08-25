For years, a dedicated Michigan Lottery player from Roscommon County kept playing the same set of numbers and it has finally paid off in millions of dollars.
The lucky 61-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $18.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot when he matched all six numbers drawn on July 31: 03-05-10-20-28-31. He bought the ticket at the Family E-Z Mart, located at 567 E. Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville.
“I have been playing this set of numbers since 1991 and have rarely missed a drawing,” the player said. “I’ve thought several times about trying a new set of numbers but decided each time to keep playing this one.”
“I checked my numbers before I went to bed the night of the drawing. When I recognized the set of numbers, I checked my ticket over at least a dozen times. I was shocked,” he said.
The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $11.7 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.
He plans to share his winnings with his family, give to different charities, and save the rest.
“It still hasn’t sunk in that I won,” the player said. “I am so glad I decided to stick with this set of numbers!”
