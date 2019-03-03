The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man and a woman.
The sheriff’s office posted pictures to their Facebook page asking for help.
If you recognize them and have any information on who they are or where they may be, you are asked to contact police or send a private message via their Facebook page.
