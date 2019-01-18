Residents in Roscommon County are being asked to leave their water running through the entire weekend due to cold temperatures.
The county has issued a “let run” which means everyone will have to leave at least one faucet running.
They are urging residents to make sure the stream is the size of a pencil.
They county says water bills will be estimated during this time.
They are also urging residents to keep their water running even if it warms up.
An update will be communicated once the “let run” ends.
