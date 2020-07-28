A Roscommon County man is facing child pornography charges.
David Charles Flamand, 29, of Houghton Lake, has been charged with several criminal counts including child sexually abusive activity, and using a computer to commit a crime.
The investigation by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit stemmed from a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, MSP said.
If you have any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, you are urged to report it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.