The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an email scam.
Deputies said a person received an email from a personal friend asking for help buying gift cards for their family members.
That friend claimed they could not get to the store before Christmas. The victim agreed to buy the cards on the friend’s behalf.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was then asked to take pictures of the gift cards and send them to the friend.
This drew a red flag and the victim reached out to the friend to discover that friend never sent the email requesting the gift cards.
“Please be aware that with today's technology each as everyone of us is subjected to these types of scams on a daily basis. These types of scams are hard for law enforcement to track, so please stay alert,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
