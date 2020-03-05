The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scammers “spoofing” their number.
The department said residents have gotten calls from scammers who are spoofing their fax number, (989) 275-5843, which shows on caller ID as the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.
The callers have represented themselves as Apple Tech Support, according to the department.
Deputies remind people to never give out personal information or payments to someone, unless you are certain of whom you are talking to and have initiated the call.
