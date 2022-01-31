A suspect is facing charges following a standoff with law enforcement which started from a domestic assault call.
On Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10:16 a.m., troopers were sent to a residence on Crooked Oak Court in Markey Township for a report of a domestic assault and discharge of a handgun, according to Michigan State Police.
The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Roscommon, was contacted by phone after the victim fled the house. The suspect refused to cooperate and said he was not going back to prison while alluding to the threat of a gun fight, police said.
A state police District Emergency Support Team (EST) was sent to help with the situation. Shortly after the team arrived, the suspect fled the home riding a snowmobile. He was arrested 1 mile away after his snowmobile broke down, MSP said.
Police said the suspect had a .40 caliber cartridge in his pocket. Authorities seized two semi-automatic handguns, ammunition and bullets the suspect shot into the floor and ceiling during the assault.
The suspect was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic violence, felonious assault, and felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Troopers were assisted by the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office and Gerrish Township Police Department.
