Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin announced Friday a Roscommon man was convicted by a federal jury on child pornography charges.
Scott Lantzy, 49, was convicted after a four-day trial that ended on Oct. 26 and was conducted by United States District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City. Lantzy is a serial sex offender with four previous CSC convictions according to evidence.
Law enforcement started to watch Lantzy after he impersonated an EMT at a high school football game. Lantzy went onto the field during the game to help an injured player.
Lantzy went with the player to the hospital and continued to make contact with them the next day. A few months before this football game, Lantzy started a friendship with another high school student.
The high school student testified that while housesitting for Lantzy, he called him and said he left a camera and condoms for them and the student should send Lantzy pictures of what he is doing. When Lantzy got home, the student saId he saw pictures of child pornography on his cell phone.
Lantzy was convicted of two counts of possession/access with intent to view child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. He faces the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison,
Lantzy faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison.
“Protecting children from dangerous and cunning serial child predators is a top priority for our office,” Moshin said. “The possession, transportation and receipt of child pornography will not be tolerated by this office. I commend our law enforcement partners for their hard work and dedication to investigating and prosecuting crimes against children.”
A sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022 in Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.