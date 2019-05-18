Police arrested a woman from Roscommon after a crash at a gas station.
Michigan State Police said it happened at 5:55 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at a Marathon gas station in Prudenville.
The 49-year-old driver tore through a parking lot and almost struck a customer at a gas pump, police said.
The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.
No injuries were reported from this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.