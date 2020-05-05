A Roseville woman has been charged with assault and resisting police after refusing to wear a mask in a Macomb County store.
According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the 33-year-old is being accused of attacking a Nino Salvaggio store employee and refusing to comply with requests from police officers.
Police and prosecutors said the suspect entered the store on April 26, 2020, with no mask and an employee asked her to leave. According to police, the suspect was asked to leave because she was not in compliance with the Governor’s executive order.
Police and the prosecutor said the suspect physically assaulted the employee and refused to leave.
The employee called the St. Clair Shores Police to assist and the suspect continued t behave erratically.
Police said the suspect attacked and spit on officers.
Prosecuting Attorney Jean Cloud charged the suspect with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, assault or assault and battery, and fingerprinting refusal.
“During this unprecedented time, we know tensions are running high. Patience and understanding are greatly encouraged as we all try our best to acclimate to the new and often-changing expectations. However, the repeated inappropriate behavior of this suspect cannot be tolerated,” Cloud said. “This suspect’s repeated actions clearly demonstrated a willful disregard of the safety of those around her.”
