The Rosie the Riveter statue was unveiled at Flint Bishop International Airport Friday morning.
The statue, which was sculpted out of clay by Flint-native Joe Rundell, is the 10th statue in the Automobile Heritage Collection.
Back to the Bricks and the Flint Women’s Forum spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the statue.
“Hundreds of thousands of passengers use this airport to access our region every year. It is an honor to have been chosen to showcase this wonderful statue. Since the original Rosie the Riveter worked on the line at an aircraft factory in Michigan, and other Flint-area factories during WWII, where better to display this statue than at our area’s aviation and industrial hub gateway,” Airport Director Nino Sapone said.
