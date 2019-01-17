They are meant to ease traffic woes and keep cars moving in busy intersections.
In one community, a newer roundabout has caused traffic to come to a halt after several crashes.
The roundabout in Grand Blanc Township has seen six crashes and several more near-misses in six months.
“The roundabout at Hill and Belsay Road has been open for six months,” Grand Blanc Township Police Sgt. Scott Theede said.
It is the only roundabout in the township.
“We want to remind them how to properly drive through a roundabout,” Theede said.
The traffic circle is more accident prone than police would like. They want drivers to know the rules of the road.
“As you are approaching, you have to yield to anyone to your left who is already in the realm of the roundabout. That’s why there’s the yield signs. If you come up to that roundabout and there’s no one to your left, then you can proceed in and through the roundabout,” Theede said.
Theede said there have been six accidents since the roundabout opened.
He said while there may be more accidents in the roundabout, they are not serious.
Three of the accidents were caused by drivers not yielding, two were rear-end crashes and one was when a motorist disregarded the roundabout completely.
“That’s the big difference, you may see an increase in your minor crashes with a roundabout but the severity in the amount of injuries goes way down,” Theede said.
He said the speed limit through the intersection is only 25 miles per hour and he believes the number of crashes will go down as more people get used to it.
“Slow down. Be cautious,” Theede said.
