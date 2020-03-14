With the coronavirus causing dramatic changes in most people's daily routines, many wonder how to speak to their children about it all.
"Basically we want to stick to the facts, what we know about the illness and what a virus is," said Meghan Dahl, a Behavioral Health Therapist at Mid-Michigan Medical Center.
Dahl said it's important to share age-appropriate information with your children.
"A lot of kids will know what a bug is," said Dahl. "They've seen or have gotten sick before, so we can explain it in those terms, and then also explaining the idea of social distancing, trying to explain to kids why it's not a great idea for us to go to a birthday party or out to a public place right now."
Dahl said it's about managing fears for both adults and children. She said it's great advice at any age to remain cautious, but to not be afraid.
"The biggest thing that I would encourage is something that might be called information distancing," said Dahl. "We talked about social distancing, but there can be a tendency for us to over-expose ourselves to information, so it's important to stay informed as a way to manage anxiety, but then what happens is we become hyper-vigilant for updates, so what can be more helpful is if we pick a trusted news source, stick with one and then distance ourselves from the rest."
Dahl said there are some steps you can take to help ease the stress for both your kids and yourself.
"Routine is very important for kids and adults," said Dahl."Keep a routine for your day as much as you can in the midst of that chaos. It's okay to have unstructured time, but in times of uncertainty, having a structure really can be helpful to the whole family."
