Rube’s Bar & Grill will be closing its doors on the weekend as it wants to help stop the violence in the community.
“As a long-standing business in this community, we value those we serve and do all we can to be a positive figure,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.
The restaurant said it has followed all of the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the governor since the beginning of the pandemic.
With limited indoor capacity, the restaurant said outside pop up parties have been growing more frequent.
Rube’s said it wants to do its part by helping law enforcement and community leaders put an end to the senseless violence in the city of Flint.
This past weekend, Rube’s Bar and Grill was the scene of a large crowd gathering and a double shooting.
READ MORE: Neighbors frustrated with bar after constant violence in area
Police said the shooting claimed the life of one man and seriously injured another.
