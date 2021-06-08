Drug addiction is a battle millions of Americans struggle with on a day to day basis, but there are programs to help. The Hope Not Handcuffs imitative gets addicts help and support without them having fears of getting arrested for using narcotics.
"I lost my son three and a half years ago to heroin addiction," Cindy Tews said.
Cindy Tews is trying her best to prevent other parents from living with the pain she endures every day. Her 29-year-old son Dustin lost his battle with addiction.
Tews said Dustin wanted to be a recovery coach. To honor her son's memory tews got involved with the Hope Not Handcuffs program.
"The hardest thing there is with our hope not handcuffs program is that people don't know about it. This race is to help promote awareness for our program," Tews said.
Tews is the race director for the Great Lakes Bay Region Run Drugs Out of Town 5K. It will take place this Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University.
It's all part of the effort to promote Hope Not Handcuffs. Tews said the program can help anyone still struggling with addiction.
"Able to get you into a recovery facility usually within two hours," Tews said.
Tews is expecting about 200 participants to be at the starting line when the race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
She said the Hope Not Handcuffs number will be on the back of every bib. So that everyone knows who to call if they ever find themselves in a dark place.
It's something Tews knows her son would be proud of.
"People like him are now able to get the help that we tried so hard to get him. And it was so difficult to find that. And now to bring it out to the public to say please write this number down even if you're not at the race it's 833-202-hope. And that's we're looking for here. That's what the race is all about," Tews said.
