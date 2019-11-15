Some Grand Blanc Township residents may see cloudy, brown water when they turn on their faucets.
The township said it’s because of recent maintenance on the Genesee County Water System that feeds into Grand Blanc Township.
Homes from north of Maple Road and homes north of Hill Road, between Dort and Fenton roads, might experience the cloudy water.
The township said residents only need to run their water for a few minutes to clear up their faucets.
