Some Mid-Michigan runners and walkers started their Thanksgiving with the Turkey Trot at the Tridge in Midland.
“Enjoy the beautiful trails and enjoy our friends and family at the same time,” said Jill Gushow, Turkey Trot co-host.
Runners and walkers said it was the perfect precedent for a Thanksgiving dinner.
“I think it’s a nice way to start the morning,” said Amber Langley.
“You gotta work up an appetite,” said Dustin Schmidt.
“The people, the atmosphere, it’s always good,” said Jerry Masson.
Participants followed the Tridge Trail end to end and at the same time to help out local food pantries.
“We do a food drive for the Midland food pantries and it keeps their pantries full all winter,” Gushow said.
Organizers said they started the Turkey Trot 24 years ago and it's grown bigger and bigger ever since.
The Trot is also a favorite for runner Peter Buist, who’s in the full Thanksgiving spirit.
“I plan on going eating like 20,000 calories this afternoon,” Buist said. “You know burn some calories, maybe put some smiles on people’s faces.”
Participants were out for a breath of fresh air and are counting their blessings this holiday.
“I am really grateful for my family, it’s a big day for me,” Buist said.
