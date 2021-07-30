A hot and humid day didn’t stop hundreds of runners and walkers from supporting the fourth annual London Strong Set Your Dreams 5K race.
The London Strong Foundation held its first in-person race since before the pandemic at the Jewel Golf Course in Grand Blanc on Thursday.
“This is our biggest fundraiser and we are so happy to be back after having to hold a virtual race last year,” said Tina Eisenbeis, founder of the London Strong Foundation.
Eisenbeis started the London Strong Foundation after losing her 10-year-old daughter London to a cardiac event while at a Frankenmuth water park. It was later discovered that London had an undetected heart condition.
“If they had used an AED on London she would probably be here today,” Eisenbeis said.
Eisenbeis has made it her mission to spread awareness about heart health and provide life-saving tools to area schools and businesses.
“I don’t want people to be intimidated or afraid to use an AED or administer CPR. I want it to be second nature, like doing the Heimlich maneuver if someone is choking,” Eisenbeis said.
Eisenbeis donated her 17th AED at the London Strong Race to the owner of Complete Runner, Brad Brown. Brown is at several athletic events and Eisenbeis said she hopes he can take it with him everywhere he goes.
The event allows Eisenbeis to raise funds to donate this equipment and educate people of all ages about heart health. Anyone under the age of 18 also had the chance to receive a free heart screening while at the race.
You can learn more about the London Strong Foundation by clicking here.
