Mark Bauman sells running shop for $1
(Source: Bauman's Running and Walking Shop)

The owner of a well-known running shop sold the business to his employees for only $1.

Mark Bauman has been leading Bauman’s Running and Walking Shop in Flint for more than 48 years. On Thursday, Dec. 30, Bauman signed over the business to his long-time employees for the low price of $1.

“Our New Year’s resolution as the new owners is to continue giving the same dedicated service to the community that Mark has for this past half-century,” the shop owners wrote on Facebook.

