A runway at Michigan's Huron County Memorial Airport is in line for a roughly $1 million repaving project next year.
The Huron Daily Tribune reports the work involves a roughly 5,000-foot (1,500-meter) runway at the Bad Axe-area airport, which is located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Detroit.
The newspaper says 95% of the funding will come from state and federal sources, such as the Federal Aviation Administration, and Huron County will put up the remaining 5%.
Airport manager Chris Jackson says the repaving work should take about a month.
A new privately owned hangar was built at the airport this year. Jackson says the airport has about 35 flight operations a day in its busiest months of July and August.
