No matter where you are, the vaccine rollout is slow. That's especially true for Michigan’s more rural counties.
"As of [Tuesday] morning, we had about 17,752 people signed up that are over the age of 65,” said Steve Hall, health officer for Central Michigan District Health Department. “We had 1,500 doses given to us by the state [this week].”
The CMDHD is in charge of six counties. As of Jan. 26, they recorded just under 5,000 people who got their first dose.
"Transportation can be an issue, trying to make sure that we're able to make that vaccine available to everyone that needs it,” Hall said. “Equity's a term that you're hearing a lot right now in terms of this vaccine rollout."
That's not the only issue.
One person posted a link to sign up for vaccines to Facebook. The problem was that link was only meant for that person.
"We actually wound up with quite a few people signing up for a clinic that didn't even meet any of the criteria,” Hall said, “So that caused an issue, obviously. I know we had to turn, I believe in one of our clinics, we had to turn about 25 people away that didn't meet the criteria."
It's not hard to see where people are coming from.
Arenac County this week only got 100 doses.
"It's great that there's such a demand out there and so many people want their vaccine and like I say, we're trying to get it into arms as quick as we can, but it's really a supply issue right now," he said.
