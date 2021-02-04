Many people in the state of Michigan have been calling their local health department asking questions about COVID-19 vaccines.
"The one thing that really put us at a disadvantage early on in this process was when people starting calling into us and we were getting over a thousand calls an hour," said Scott Izzo, an epidemiologist with District Health Dept. No. 2. "And we don't have the phone infrastructure or the staff to accommodate those people."
District Health Dept. No. 2 handles northern mid-Michigan counties like Iosco and Oscoda, but Izzo says the troubles are statewide.
"We had the same response when our hotlines first went live for people to call,” said Larry Johnson, from the Shiawassee County Health Dept. "It crashed our phone system. And we had had, I think we had a thousand calls just in the first couple hours."
Johnson says the agency has a staff of 35 to handle those calls. He said they are trying to make distribution more fair.
"We're randomizing the list so we're not just starting at the top, we're randomizing it each week," Johnson said. "Because there are people that got on the list that might not have gotten on it in the beginning that didn't know about it. You follow me? So, we just wanted to give everybody a fair shot at it."
Shiawassee County has received 2,000 vaccines, total. Rural counties face additional challenges.
"Things like travel time across our jurisdiction has been brought up as an issue with some people reaching clinics although we do plan on having clinics throughout our jurisdiction," Izzo said.
