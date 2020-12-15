The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are heading across the state from Portage.
With most of the initial shipments heading to urban areas, it appears hospitals in rural communities were left off the list.
“Basically, shifted to Moderna rather than the Pfizer vaccine in terms of our expectation and preparation,” said Steve Barnett, president and CEO for McKenzie Health System in Sandusky.
Barnett said the state received less Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines than it was expecting, which left his hospital out of the first round of Pfizer doses. He said his hospital is ready for the vaccine when it arrives.
“We’re looking at what’s been provided and we’re building it into our program and our process here for that much anticipated moment when we actually receive the vaccines and we can start administering them,” Barnett said.
For now, Pfizer is off the table. Barnett is keeping an eye on the FDA. He said if the federal agency approves the Moderna vaccine soon, it could be in the Thumb in time for the holidays.
“So it will probably arrive at locations like ours if we’re able to receive a lot sometime between Christmas and New Year’s,” Barnett said.
Barnett still expects to have the vaccine available to the general public by the spring. He is hoping both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be options by then.
“If Pfizer comes up with some more doses and we can get it also, then we’ll have them both here,” Barnett said.
