More than $22 million will support rural health care workers and health facilities in mid-Michigan.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the federal grants from the American Rescue Plan will go to 119 health care providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Health care facilities in rural areas and their health care heroes have faced unique challenges during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Still, our rural hospitals, doctors, nurses and health care professionals have been working tirelessly to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and I am committed to ensuring sure they have the resources they need to provide high-quality care to mid-Michiganders,” Kildee said. “I am pleased to announce this federal funding to support our rural health care providers, workers and patients, and I will continue to work to bring resources home to mid-Michigan.”
The grants are designed to help health care providers who serve rural areas, including providers who care for rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicare patients.
“Providing good quality health care to Michigan residents living in rural areas is vital for the well-being and economic vitality of our state. Rep. Kildee has long recognized this fundamental need. We appreciate his leadership and commitment to helping preserve these essential rural health care services through the provision of this funding that supports all caregivers working on the front line during this ongoing pandemic,” said Phil Incarnati, president and CEO of McLaren Health Care.
