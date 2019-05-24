A Russian court has extended the arrest for a former U.S. Marine who faces espionage charges.
The court ruled on Friday to keep Michigan resident Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, behind bars for three more months.
Whelan told reporters in court that he has been threatened and subjected to "abuses and harassment" in prison.
The American was arrested in a hotel room in the Russian capital at the end of December and charged with espionage, which carries up to 20 years in prison in Russia.
Whelan's lawyer has said his client was handed a flash drive that had on it classified information he didn't know about.
