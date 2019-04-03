Image: Ruth Mott Foundation logo

The Ruth Mott Foundation awarded over $2 million for programs in north Flint.

According to the foundation report, 20 grants were awarded to projects and programs that serve north Flint residents in the priority areas of youth, safety, economic opportunity and neighborhoods.

Berston Field House, the historic north Flint neighborhood hub, was included in the awards with a grant of $230,000.

Berston received one of the first grants awarded when the Ruth Mott Foundation launched its north Flint strategy in 2016. The Ruth Mott Foundation support will be used to leverage funds Berston will receive from the new Genesee County arts millage that must be used to arts education and cultural enrichment activities.

“Berston Field House is much more than a neighborhood center, it’s a landmark institution that residents of north Flint and beyond have enjoyed for decades,” Ruth Mott Foundation President Raquel Thueme said. “We are proud to support Berston and all of the recently awarded projects and programs, and we look forward to working with each of these organizations to enhance the quality of life in north Flint.”

The grant awards include:

ORGANIZATION

PROGRAM

AWARD

Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission

North Flint Public Safety Strategy 2019

                                   $410,168

United Way of Genesee County

Friends of Berston General Operating Support

$230,000

Flint Police Foundation

North End Community Crime Strategy

$228,000

Sylvester Broome
Empowerment Village

General Operating Support 2019

                                   $150,000

Specialized Employment
Services (aka Flint STRIVE)

Northside Impact Strategic Plan 2019

                                   $140,000

New Community Baptist Church

Working Actively Intentionally Together - The Phoenix Program

                                   $110,000

St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center, Inc.

North Flint Women's Employment Preparation

                                   $105,000

Sylvester Broome
Empowerment Village

North Flint Neighborhood Action Council 2019

                                      

$91,600

Community Foundation of
Greater Flint

Neighborhood Small Grants Program 2019

                                      $90,000

Flint Cultural Center Corp.

Sloan Museum of Discovery - North Flint Collaboration

                                      $89,164

Fair Food Network

Innovating Technology and Expanding Geographies for Double Up Healthy Food Incentives

                                      $80,000

Faith Foundation Resources

Helping Young People with Employment Program 2019

                                      $65,000

Motherly Intercession

RACS and In-Touch Ready To Work

$40,000

Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce

Flintside: On the Ground

                                      $37,260

Clingman Foundation

Academic Improvement College Readiness Program 2019

                                      $32,800

Active Boys in Christ

ABC Youth Program 2019

$27,835

Kentakee Athletic and
Social Clubs

Berston Bicycle Club Project 2019

                                      $24,300

United Way of Genesee County

Jackson Park Youth League - RBI 2019

$22,000

Bethel United Methodist Church

Bethel CDF Freedom School 2019

$20,000

Neighborhood Engagement Hub

The Porch Project

$14,025

 

TOTAL

$2,007,152

