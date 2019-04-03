The Ruth Mott Foundation awarded over $2 million for programs in north Flint.
According to the foundation report, 20 grants were awarded to projects and programs that serve north Flint residents in the priority areas of youth, safety, economic opportunity and neighborhoods.
Berston Field House, the historic north Flint neighborhood hub, was included in the awards with a grant of $230,000.
Berston received one of the first grants awarded when the Ruth Mott Foundation launched its north Flint strategy in 2016. The Ruth Mott Foundation support will be used to leverage funds Berston will receive from the new Genesee County arts millage that must be used to arts education and cultural enrichment activities.
“Berston Field House is much more than a neighborhood center, it’s a landmark institution that residents of north Flint and beyond have enjoyed for decades,” Ruth Mott Foundation President Raquel Thueme said. “We are proud to support Berston and all of the recently awarded projects and programs, and we look forward to working with each of these organizations to enhance the quality of life in north Flint.”
The grant awards include:
ORGANIZATION
PROGRAM
AWARD
Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission
North Flint Public Safety Strategy 2019
$410,168
United Way of Genesee County
Friends of Berston General Operating Support
$230,000
Flint Police Foundation
North End Community Crime Strategy
$228,000
Sylvester Broome
General Operating Support 2019
$150,000
Specialized Employment
Northside Impact Strategic Plan 2019
$140,000
New Community Baptist Church
Working Actively Intentionally Together - The Phoenix Program
$110,000
St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center, Inc.
North Flint Women's Employment Preparation
$105,000
Sylvester Broome
North Flint Neighborhood Action Council 2019
$91,600
Community Foundation of
Neighborhood Small Grants Program 2019
$90,000
Flint Cultural Center Corp.
Sloan Museum of Discovery - North Flint Collaboration
$89,164
Fair Food Network
Innovating Technology and Expanding Geographies for Double Up Healthy Food Incentives
$80,000
Faith Foundation Resources
Helping Young People with Employment Program 2019
$65,000
Motherly Intercession
RACS and In-Touch Ready To Work
$40,000
Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce
Flintside: On the Ground
$37,260
Clingman Foundation
Academic Improvement College Readiness Program 2019
$32,800
Active Boys in Christ
ABC Youth Program 2019
$27,835
Kentakee Athletic and
Berston Bicycle Club Project 2019
$24,300
United Way of Genesee County
Jackson Park Youth League - RBI 2019
$22,000
Bethel United Methodist Church
Bethel CDF Freedom School 2019
$20,000
Neighborhood Engagement Hub
The Porch Project
$14,025
TOTAL
$2,007,152
