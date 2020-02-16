Mid-Michigan residents and outdoor enthusiasts planned their next camping or road trip and browsed the latest models in outdoor recreation.
Eleven of the area's best RV and camper dealers packed the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center in Birch Run for the 39th annual Birch Run RV Camper Show.
Organizers and dealers used the event to advertise new trends in the industry ahead of the camping season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.