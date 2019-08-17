Back in the 90s when grunge music was at its peak, the style of clothing most artists wore centered around flannel.
That fashion and feel was on full display at White’s Bar in Saginaw for their first-ever 90s flannel fest.
“There’s a bunch of 90s fests, there’s a bunch of grunge fests, and I didn’t want it to be strictly grunge,” said Alex Guevera.
For Guevera, the event was about featuring all types of music that became popular in the 90s, including hip hop and alternative rock.
But he said the money raised from the event is going to a much greater cause.
“We want everything to stay local, and everything to go directly to the veterans,” Guevera said.
“The Saginaw VA always needs donations and today’s event is just a little coin in that big bucket that they need,” said Frank Medel Jr.
Medel is Guevera's cousin and a former member of the Marine Corps. He was the main Emcee and DJ at the event.
But as a veteran himself, seeing his community and family come out to help support his fellow veterans is what makes the event truly special.
“Absolutely, I mean financial donations are great, but you know what if you see a veteran just give them a hug and just say, give them a thumbs up and say thank you for your service,” Medel said.
