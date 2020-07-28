The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is closed for cat adoptions.
Officials said the shelter has recently taken in an abundance of homeless cats and kittens to help them. They said a few babies from the litter were failing to thrive.
According to officials, the kittens were diagnosed with panleukopenia during an urgent vet visit. Panleukopenia is a highly contagious viral disease.
Officials said that although the kittens were in the stray room and not with the general population, cat adoptions are closed for 14 days following the recommendation from the vet.
Officials said they are monitoring the health of the other cats that are currently there.
According to officials, all the cat rooms have been decontaminated and all the toys and trees have been removed. Residents can donate trees that are permitted by the shelter.
