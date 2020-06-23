Friday, June 26 is National HIV Testing Day.
Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center is offering free and confidential testing.
The testing will be available on Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 301 East Genesee in Downtown Saginaw. Testing will be conducted on the third floor.
Testing is conducted using OraQuick, a painless mouth swab with a 99% accuracy rate. Test results are available in 20 minutes while you wait.
To make an appointment, call Tom Brubaker at 989-776-6000 ext. 6514.
