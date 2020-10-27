The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is hosting a drive-through food distribution in Bay City.
It’s at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Safe Harbor, located at 706 Joseph St.
The Food Bank said as the holiday season approaches, there is a greater need to help hungry families.
It’s trying to raise $800,000 to meet the increased need during the winter months.
Since mid-March, more than 33 million pounds of food has been given out by the Food Bank through its network of partner agencies, food pantries, churches, schools, and other organizations.
