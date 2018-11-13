The popular “Safe Ride Home” program has been expanded to Bay County.
Safe Ride Home was launched in 2015 and helps people find a safe ride home on Thanksgiving Eve.
Christensen Law is behind the movement that allows people to call a cab, Lyft, or Uber to take you from the bar to your home that night.
All you need to do is pay for the ride that night and get a receipt. The next day, email a copy of your receipt, along with a copy of your driver’s license to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com to receive a reimbursement of up to $35.
In 2018, the program will be available in both Genesee, and Bay Counties here in Mid-Michigan.
There are some restrictions:
• Offer is good from 4 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 to Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 at 4 a.m.
• You must be at least 21 years old.
• Maximum reimbursement is $35, good for a one-way ride to your home. This reimbursement cannot be combined with other offers.
• Receipts must be received by Christensen Law by midnight, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 to be eligible for reimbursement.
• Ride must be within Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Genesee, Bay and Kent counties.
• Provider of ride must be a licensed taxi company, Uber or Lyft.
• Email a copy of the official taxi company, Uber or Lyft receipt along with a copy of your valid driver’s license to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com OR send those materials via U.S. Mail to Christensen Law Safe Ride Home, 25925 Telegraph Rd., Suite 200, Southfield, MI 48033. Materials must be received by midnight, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Call Christensen Law at 248-213-4900 for more details.
