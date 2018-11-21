The night before Thanksgiving is the biggest bar night of the year and police are out in full force to crack down on any drunk driving.
One Michigan law firm is making sure people who are out have a safe ride home.
“I think it’s a great opportunity, a great gesture,” said Mary Avery, owner of Paddy’s Green Hut in Bay City.
Her establishment is expecting a lot of people Wednesday night in what’s commonly referred to as the busiest bar night of the year.
Her customers will not have another option to make sure they get home safely. It’s called the Safe Ride Home Program and is sponsored by the Christensen Law Firm.
The service is available until 4 a.m. on Thursday. Anyone 21 and up in Bay County can call a licensed taxi, Uber or Lyft for a ride home in Bay City. They will be reimbursed for their trip up to $35.
Avery plans to tell her patrons about it.
“The bottom line is that our customers have a great time and get home safe,” Avery said.
Other residents said they support the idea of a safe ride home program.
“I think it’s a really good idea. Tonight’s one of the biggest bar nights of the year,” Samantha Parker said.
Parker works at the Rathskeller on Midland Street.
“Tonight is going to be hectic and there’s going to be a lot of people out and you know once you get a little bit of alcohol in you, you think that you’re invincible. And that’s not the case,” Parker said.
Residents said they hope people use the program.
“I think it’s great that that’s available for everybody. And the reimbursement is great for a lot of people. And I hope people take advantage of it,” one resident said.
“I think it’s a good thing. Drinking and driving that’s not good. I’d rather get a ride if I could,” another resident said.
As for Avery, she hopes her customers do their part for a safe night on the roads.
“If they know about this program then they will probably be using it,” Avery said.
The program is also offered in Genesee county. Those wanting to participate should email their receipts and a copy of their driver’s license to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com by Sunday.
