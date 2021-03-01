From the kitchen table, back to the classroom. Students across the state were welcomed back for face-to-face learning Monday, some possibly for the first time in nearly a year.
Monday marked the target date Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set back in January for schools statewide to offer some form of in-person learning to students. Saginaw Public Schools is working hard to keep everyone safe.
"We're excited,” Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts said. “We've missed our students and our families, and we know that in-person learning is the best mode of instruction for our students."
Roberts is glad to have students back in the classroom. On Monday, he gave TV5 a look at the changes in place to ensure a safe return.
"Hand sanitizing stations in all of our areas, no touch points for our students, air purifiers in all of the classrooms,” he said. “We have desk shields for each of our students at the elementary and secondary level. That's just to provide some extra boundary between our students. Although we're spacing, we want to make certain we're providing a boundary as well. We have certain spacing protocols when our students are moving throughout the school building. Walking on one side of the hallway is just one of them that we follow."
Roberts acknowledges some students and parents have apprehensions about returning to face-to-face learning. But he sad the district is doing everything it can to try and put them at ease.
"We've tried to address that apprehension with making certain we're following every safety protocol within our power. And making certain that our staff and students are safe throughout the day," he said.
Roberts said a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, coupled with the fact that all staff who wanted the vaccine are now vaccinated, were factors in the district's decision to bring students back.
"That's been the goal throughout this crisis, making certain that we can educate our children but doing it safely," he said.
As for other districts, Flushing and Grand Blanc schools are making the switch to in-person next Monday, March 8. Flint Community Schools has yet to set a return date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.