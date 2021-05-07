There are a few changes for fans at Dow Diamond as the team plays games under the state health department’s rules to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
First, the stadium is only allowed to fill 20 percent capacity. Loons General Manager Chris Mundhenk hopes that will be expanded as the season progresses.
“Based on the comments from the governor late last week, it looks as though we have an opportunity as we get into the season for that percentage to grow and it’s really gonna be based on vaccination rate across our state,” Mundhenk said.
Fans are seated in pods of two to six people with at least six-feet of distance between groups. There are signs in high traffic areas to remind people to physically distance as well as many hand sanitizing stations.
Every sale at the park is done electronically, from merchandise to concession food. One fan says all the new changes are worth it to have Loons baseball back.
“We are at a point where we can come back out and feel comfortable and feel safe to come to an event like this and it being outdoors also is a nice benefit,” said Liberty Starkweather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.